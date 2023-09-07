TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Law enforcement and religious leaders are asking for help in their Faith and Blue initiative.

State Police are partnering with the United Church of Tilton for a toiletry donation drive. The donations are going to Danville Rescue Mission and Family Resource Connections.

They’re asking for personal hygiene items like toothbrushes, twin-bed sheets and silverware for the shelter. Operations Lieutenant Mark Holley said the initiative helps put law enforcement back in the light as community caretakers.

“If you’re in that area and it’s just something, like you’re looking for a way to help the community, everybody in the community can do something, do their part to help,” Holley said. “And if they’d like to get out there to donate some personal care and hygiene items, that’ll be a big help.”

The donations drop-off will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at United Church of Tilton on Friday. State Police are hoping to bring more Faith and Blue events to the community, like an officer motorcycle display and a rollover simulator for seatbelt safety.