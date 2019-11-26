State Police follow speeding epidemic

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police call it an epidemic.

This year alone, they have pulled over almost 2,500 people for going over 100 miles per hour on interstates. That comes out to about eight people per day. The number is consistent with last years, according to the State Police, but that doesn’t make it any less of a problem.

While Police have increased the number of citations for other violations like breaking the Move Over Law, the number of speeding citations have largely remained the same.

Troopers are increasing patrols for the holiday season, so you will see more troopers on the highways this week.