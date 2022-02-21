EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people were arrested in Effingham County after a routine traffic stop uncovered more than 11 pounds of marijuana in their car.

An Illinois State Police District 12 Trooper pulled over a car last Friday on Interstate 70 for traffic violations and discovered the marijuana during a search. Agents of the South Eastern Illinois Drug Task Force interviewed and arrested the occupants of the car for marijuana trafficking.

Roberto Morales-Moreno and Elder Ramirez-Bautista, both of Santa Maria, Calif., and Delia Gonzalez-Salgado of Salem, Ore. were all charged with possession of more than 5,000 grams of marijuana with intent to deliver, a Class X felony. They were also charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

All three are being held in the Effingham County Jail on a $100,000 bond. The investigation remains open and ongoing.