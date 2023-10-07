EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police (ISP) are teaming up with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department to continue enforcement on stretches of I-70.

Police said it comes after an increase in crashes in the area.

They’ll be conducting “enforcement details.” That means deputies and troopers will be targeting distracted driving, speeding and other reckless behaviors.

ISP has done this before. At the end of July, they say two details resulted in the following:

27 commercial motor vehicle inspections

12 distractive driving citation

2 distractive driving warnings

1 speed citation

3 speed warning

2 warnings for other violations

1 seatbelt citation

1 following too closely citation

Later in October, ISP is scheduled for another detail leveraging state-wide patrol special operations groups to increase traffic safety in the area.