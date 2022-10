DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois State Police confirmed that one driver died in a crash on U.S. Route 105 Thursday morning.

The crash happened at 5:10 a.m. near Illini Road between Decatur and Cerro Gordo. State Police confirmed that the crash involved two vehicles and resulted in one person being killed.

The highway was shut down for nearly nine hours as troopers responded to the crash. The highway reopened around 2:30 p.m.