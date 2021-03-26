State Police continue to search for leads in 2003 murder case

STREATOR, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said Friday marked the anniversary of the disappearance and murder of a 7-year-old Streator boy.

This photo shows Dalton Mesarchik. He was reported missing on March 26, 2003 from Streator, IL. His body was found the next day in the Vermilion River.

In a news release, troopers said Dalton Mesarchik was reported missing on March 26, 2003. “The following day, Dalton’s body was located in the Vermilion River south of Streator,” state police said.

The ISP Division of Criminal Investigations is still working with local and federal law enforcement to solve this case. “To date, approximately 2,000 leads have been opened and investigated,” said troopers. “Of these, many have led to additional follow up assignments within and outside the state of Illinois. In additional, approximately 500 evidentiary exhibits have been seized in this investigation.”

Troopers are reminding the public that there is a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for Mesarchik’s death. If you know anything about this, email ISP.DCI.Zone05@Illinois.gov.