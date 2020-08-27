State Police conduct inmate death investigation

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said they are investigating two incidents at the Iroquois County Jail.

In a news release, troopers said one of the incidents involved the death of an inmate and another that resulted in an inmate being hospitalized. That inmate is in critical condition.

Troopers said an inmate was found unresponsive Tuesday night around 7:15 p.m. at the jail. They were taken to the hospital where they remain in critical condition.

Andre Maiden, 24, was pronounced dead Wednesday morning.

The other inmate was found responsive Wednesday morning around 11:15 a.m. Troopers said he was later pronounced dead. The Iroquois County coroner identified the inmate as 24-year-old Andre Maiden. An autopsy has not yet been scheduled. The coroner said they are waiting on a COVID-19 test result from the body before performing an autopsy for health safety precaution.

Illinois State Police were requested by the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office investigate the inmate’s death and what led up to the other inmate being hospitalized.