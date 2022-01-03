State Police: I-55 reopens after car fire shuts down two lanes

UPDATE AT 8:32 P.M. ON 1/3/2022 — All lanes have been reopened

Original Article:

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Troopers from Illinois State Police District 9 and other first responders are on the scene of a car fire on southbound Interstate 55.

State troopers said the right two lanes of I-55 at Milepost 105 are closed. This closure is expected for “an extended period of time” while the car is removed from the roadway.

People driving toward the scene are advised to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.