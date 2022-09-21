CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is awarding $1 million in grants to 32 city police departments and county sheriff’s offices across the state to help those agencies keep their communities safe.

The Champaign Police Department and Christian County Sheriff’s Office are among the 32 agencies receiving funding.

The grants are meant to help those agencies enforce gun laws and keep guns out of the hands of people who would pose a threat to themselves or the community. The enforcement effort would focus on individuals who have become subjects of a Firearm Restraining Order or Clear and Present Danger or who received a criminal conviction, among other reasons.

“While the Illinois State Police has had great success in reducing expressway shootings in the Chicago area compared to this time last year, we continue to face a gun violence epidemic in this country and we need every possible resource at our disposal to combat it,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “These grants to local law enforcement agencies can help prevent a potential tragedy in our communities and I want to thank agencies across the state who have signed up to help with enforcement efforts.”

State Police Director Brendan Kelly said more than 97,000 unlawful attempts to obtain a gun were stopped by State Police between 2020 and the end of August.

“Awarding these firearm enforcement grants to local agencies will allow ISP to have a greater impact on reducing gun violence and protecting our communities,” Kelly said.

Funding for the enforcement grants comes from the State Police Revocation Enforcement Fund and were made possible through state legislation. The grants will help pay for officers to conduct enforcement details through June 30, 2023.