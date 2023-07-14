EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are at the scene of an eight-vehicle crash in Effingham, and it’s the fifth time in three days that a crash has happened on that stretch of highway.

The crash happened around mile marker 101 of eastbound Interstate 70, close to the U.S. Route 45 exit. At this time, drivers are advised to avoid the area and take an alternate route of travel.

The crash investigation is ongoing and there is no word on whether there were injuries.

Mike marker 101, along with markers 100 and 99, have been the site of four other crashes since Wednesday. The first happened Wednesday and involved two semi-trucks that crashed and caught fire, blocking both directions of the highway.

People were hurt in that crash, but there is no word on how many and what condition they are in.

Photo taken on Wednesday, July 12

The other three crashes happened within a matter of hours of each other on Thursday. Two semi-trucks and two cars were involved in one at 2:20 p.m., which was followed at 4:43 p.m. by another two semis and a minivan. An hour later, another semi-truck was involved in a crash with a motorcycle.

State Police said no one was hurt in any of Thursday’s crashes.