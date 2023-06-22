CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Cumberland County man who went missing three weeks ago.

State Police officials said 55-year-old Ryan Waggoner was last seen on June 2 at his home in rural Cumberland County. The home has an address in Lerna, which is in southern Coles County.

Waggoner is described as being 5 feet 8 inches in height, weighing 150 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes. He is also known to have a black and white Border Collie named Oliver with him.

Anyone who has information on Waggoner’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Illinois State Police at 618-359-6522.