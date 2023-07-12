DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police are still investigating a Decatur man’s death and they are now asking the public for help in solving the case.

James Taylor, 51, was found dead on May 19 in rural Macon County, close to where he lived. He had been missing for nine days prior to the discovery of his body near the intersection of Bender and North Country Club Roads.

Taylor’s death is being investigated as a homicide, with the cause of death determined to be a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information regarding Taylor’s death is asked to contact either Decatur & Macon County Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477 or an Illinois State Police tipline at 217-278-5004. All tipsters can remain anonymous.