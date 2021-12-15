State Police announce FOID kiosks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police Firearms Service Bureau announced on Wednesday another option for customers to apply for and update FOID cards: FOID kiosks.

The kiosks, meant to help customers who don’t have access to online devices, is the latest step the ISP has taken to reduce a backlog of FOID requests that accumulated since November of 2020.

“This is a continuation of our efforts to streamline the application and renewal process of FOID Cards through the Office of Firearms Safety,” said ISP Director Brendan Kelly. “We are dedicated to stay this course.”

There will be three kiosks located throughout the state, one each for the northern, central and southern regions of the state. Central Illinois’ kiosk will be located at the Illinois State Police’s central headquarters at 801 South 7th Street in Springfield.

This kiosk will be open from 8:30 a.m. to noon on weekdays and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends. These hours are subject to change.

The following services will be provided by the kiosks:

Assistance with submitting name/address changes, renewals and new applications online

Taking a photo and uploading it to the application

Assistance with correcting rejected applications

A publicly accessible computer will be available to complete online applications and make updates to existing accounts.

Due to the extended time it takes for kiosk representatives to assist people with submitting applications online, customers may be asked to return at a different time.

Representatives from the Office of Firearms Safety will NOT be available at the kiosks to assist customers with their revoked cards and denied applications. Customers will need to contact the Office of Firearms Safety directly.