State Police announce additional charges against imprisoned man

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police announced on Wednesday that a man arrested and charged with criminal sexual abuse has been indicted on additional charges.

Zane Merreighn, 22, was arrested on Oct. 26 following an investigation that started when a minor told investigators that she was having a sexual relationship with him.

Merreighn was initially charged with three counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, but further investigation of additional allegations against him led to the discovery of other victims.

On Wednesday, a Sangamon County grand jury indicted Merreighn on two counts of Criminal Sexual Assault, another count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse and one count of Criminal Sexual Abuse.

Merreighn remains imprisoned at the Sangamon County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact ISP investigators at 217-782-4750.