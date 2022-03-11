ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois State Police (ISP) are celebrating some new additions to their ranks.

There were 14 cadets who graduated from an accelerated training program this week. That includes training incident response, domestic violence, culture diversity and several other topics.

Some of the new officers were assigned to these districts around central Illinois:

District 12 Effingham – 2 cadets

District 6 Pontiac – 3 cadets

District 21 Ashkum – 1 cadet

There have been 278 troopers added to ISP since 2019.