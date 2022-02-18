CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said they are investigating five separate crashes involving ISP squad cars on Thursday.

In a news release, officials said two troopers were hit in District 9-Springfield, one in District 8-Metamora, one in District 10-Pesotum and one in District 2-Elgin.

At around 1:30 p.m., a trooper was conducting traffic control on the right shoulder of southbound I-55 near Sherman. The squad car was stationary with its emergency lights on. A semi-truck sideswiped the squad car. Neither the trooper nor the driver of the truck were hurt. The driver was ticketed for Scott’s Law violation.

On I-39 southbound near El Paso, a trooper was trying to shut down lanes for a multi-vehicle crash. The squad car was stationary with its lights activated. “A series of simultaneous crashes occurred, pushing a pickup truck into the rear of the ISP squad car,” said officials. No one was hurt in that crash.

In Sangamon County, a trooper was traveling eastbound on I-72 at milepost 82. An Oldsmobile Alero was going westbound when it hit the trooper’s squad car, according to officials. No one was hurt in that crash. The driver of the Oldsmobile was ticketed for driving with a cancelled, suspended or revoked Illinois license and driving too fast for conditions.

In Champaign County, a master sergeant was parked in the right lane of westbound I-74 near milepost 177 conducting traffic control for a tow truck. The squad car had its lights activated. A semi-truck failed to yield to the vehicle and slid on the roadway, hitting the rear end of the squad car. No one was hurt in that crash. The driver of the semi was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

State Police said so far this year, there have been eight squad cars hit and three troopers have been hurt in Scott’s Law-related crashes.