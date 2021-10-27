State Police: 38 pigs dead in semi-truck fire, driver uninjured

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – 38 adult pigs died Tuesday night when the truck hauling them caught fire as it traveled through Vermilion County.

A preliminary investigation by the Illinois State Police determined that the fire started near the truck’s axel. The driver, 30-year-old Sebastian Gilbert-More of Portland, Ind., pulled onto the shoulder west of Oakwood and escaped the truck uninjured.

The fire then spread to the livestock trailer, which had 153 pigs inside.

The 115 pigs who survived the fire were off-loaded to a replacement trailer and taken away from the scene.