CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on southbound I-57 near Champaign.

In a news release, troopers said their preliminary investigation indicated the vehicle, a 2013 Ford F150, was entering a construction zone when the vehicle changed lanes. The driver then lost control of the vehicle.

The truck overturned and then came to a rest across both southbound lanes.

The driver and his two passengers were taken to the hospital. Officers said they all had non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers issued a ticket to the driver for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.