ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said three people were airlifted and another taken by ambulance after a crash early Tuesday morning.

In a news release, troopers stated it happened around 6:30 a.m. on US Route 51 at Leafland Street in Assumption. There were two vehicles involved in this crash, one of them being a commercial motor vehicle.

The three people airlifted had life-threatening injuries. Additionally, the person taken by ambulance had serious injuries, according to troopers.

Investigators are currently looking into the cause of the crash.