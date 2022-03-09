KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers said a DUI crash claimed the lives of two people Tuesday night.

In a news release, troopers stated the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. at the Illinois Route 17/Route 1 junction. A 2005 Gray Buick–driven by 24-year-old Javon Frazier, was speeding on Rt. 17 and ran a red light. The car hit a 2021 Gray Chevrolet Colorado–driven by 77-year-old Joseph Sutfin, who was trying to turn left onto Route 1.

Frazier’s passenger–27-year-old Prince Trowell, was pronounced dead at the scene. Sutin’s passenger–72-year-old Karen Sutfin, was also killed in the crash. Frazier and Joseph Sutfin were both taken to the hospital.

Traffic in the area was rerouted for around five hours while officers investigated the crash.

Troopers said Frazier was ticketed for driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, failure to yield at stop intersection and driver required to wear seat belt.