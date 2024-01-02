SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — January is Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month, and international and state firefighting officials are bringing attention to the month in the hope it saves fire fighters’ lives.

Officials said occupational cancer is the number one cause of death for firefighters, with it being the cause of death for 63% of all names on the Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial added in 2023. The Firefighter Cancer Support Network also estimates nearly two-thirds of all firefighters will be diagnosed with cancer.

Fire fighters are commonly exposed to carcinogens both while responding to fires as well as working at their fire stations.

“Science confirms that PFAS forever chemicals are driving the alarming rate of cancer in the fire service,” International Association of Fire Fighters General President Edward Kelly said. “We must do everything we can to eliminate this threat, not just for those on the job today, but for generations of fire fighters to follow.”

This year’s focus includes implementing practices to limit carcinogen exposure, emphasizing more precautionary measures during fire fighting, and addressing personal risk factors.

The president of the Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois said firefighters in the state are being diagnosed with cancer from on-the-job exposures.

“We have had the solemn duty of adding far too many of their names to the walls of our IAFF Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial,” Sullivan said. “That’s why we passed an AFFI Convention Resolution two years ago to establish January as Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month – to give our hard-working members the most up-to-date guidance and data that will allow them the opportunity to enjoy a long, safe career and a healthy retirement.”

More resources on Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month can be found on IAFF’s website.