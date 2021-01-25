State online portal gives information on COVID-19 vaccination sites

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A new online portal on the state coronavirus site has been announced by the State to give residents more information about the COVID-19 vaccine in their communities.

In a news release, officials said the website will provide information about nearby vaccination sites, how to make an appointment and updates on the state’s plan an vaccine eligibility.

“Today, as we launch the newest phase of our Vaccine Administration Plan for frontline essential workers and those 65 and over, I’m proud to announce our statewide vaccination site locator, searchable by zip code and city…” said Governor Pritzker. “This site will serve as a hub of all vaccine-related information, directing residents to the appointment booking homepages of our 97 local health departments and our pharmacy partners, which will total hundreds of locations statewide.” He continued to say that will also include information on the first Illinois National Guard mass vaccination site, which opens Tuesday at Tinley Park Convention Center. It will be updated as more state-run sites and additional local options come online.

“As federal supply is currently limited and every state in the nation is facing a shortage, I urge all eligible Illinoisans to check back regularly for available appointments–and in the meantime, mask up, keep our distance, wash our hands, and remember we’ll stay healthy and safe if we look out for each other.”

Walgreens will provide vaccines at 92 sites across the state starting Monday.