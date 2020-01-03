State officials hope legal dispensaries stifle black market marijuana sales

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Lines are still out the door for recreational marijuana dispensaries on the third day of sales.

The state is hoping that legal dispensaries will stifle the black market marijuana sales, and some customers believe that to be the case. Taxes and high prices aren’t enough to overcome the benefit of knowing exactly what is in each product, and knowing what you are buying isn’t illegal, according to some customers.

Others are going to the dispensary for products they otherwise might not be able to get, like edibles, but don’t see themselves visiting the dispensaries on a regular basis. Currently, the tax rate varies based on what kind of product you are purchasing, and how much THC is in that product. However, another tax will eventually go on the bottom of that receipt. Cities had the option to tack on another 3 percent sales tax. Those go into effect on January 1st.

