SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois State Fair is a week away and fair officials said safety is a top priority.

Part of that involves ride safety. Before anyone gets on any of the rides at the fair, they must go through an inspection.

“The Department of Labor has to certify all of those rides and inspect them, so that will take place before the fair even starts,” Rebecca Clark, the Illinois State Fair Manager, said in a press conference Thursday.

The rides aren’t only checked before the fair.

“If it comes offline, if there’s severe weather or anything like that, we review again,” Clark said.

One of the many attractions at this year’s fair is harness racing. But the death of five-year-old Harper Finn is bringing that attraction’s safety to the top of everyone’s mind.

State fair officials said the facilities at the Illinois State Fair have features in place to keep fairgoers safe.

“Our facilities are much different than a lot of the other facilities,” said Jerry Costello, director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. “We have a concrete wall, we have tension cables, we have mesh that keeps debris from coming up off of the track, so totally different facilities than a lot of what you’ll see at a lot of the county fairs.”

In addition to the safety of rides and events at the fair, officials are focused on the safety of the entire fair, working with law enforcement and first responders.

“We have to assign officers to all different facets of the fair life,” said Illinois State Trooper Jason Wilson. “You have some that are on patrol, some that are in the grandstands, some that are on the gates to make sure that traffic is flowing properly.”

When people get to the fair, the Illinois State Police is encouraging parents to take a few extra steps. Like taking a picture of their kids at the fair and to pick up a Child ID Wristband in case they get lost.

“If you have your children with you, please encourage them and point out a state trooper immediately once you get on the grounds to let them know,” Wilson said. “If you don’t see us, please go to one of our state troopers and they’ll be able to help you.”

State Police are also telling people to leave any weapons including firearms at home. They are prohibited on the fairgrounds.

“There are laws in place specifically to not bring weapons onto the fairgrounds,” Wilson said. “With that said, we do want to work with our patrons, we want to make sure that everybody again stays safe throughout the entire experience.”

The State Fair opens its gates to the public August 10.