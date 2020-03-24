16 related deaths and 1535 total confirmed cases in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced there are 250 new cases of coronavirus in the state, including 4 deaths. This brings the total number of deaths to 16.

A Chicago man in his 50s, two other Cook County residents in their 60s and a DuPage County woman in her 90s have died from the virus. IDPH officials said there are now a total of 1,535 cases in 32 Illinois counties. The age of those individuals ranges from younger than one to 99 years old.

Cases by county can be found on the IDPH website, as well as a list of local health departments who will have the most up-to-date information. For those who want to donate personal protective equipment, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.