SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton is teaming up with the State Board of Education and the Illinois Council on Women and Girls to offer girls the chance to shadow women in the Capitol.

The Girl’s lead program is accepting applications until June 10th.

Applications are open to girls between 5th and 12th grade. Depending on the grade the applicant is in, they could be paired with a state worker, a lawmaker or the Lt. Governor herself.

“State Government is critical for all students to understand.” State Superintendent Dr. Tony Sanders said. “Clearly its not just a mandate in state law. It really makes a difference when they can come to the capitol and shadow a lawmaker or potentially the Lieutenant Governor for a day.”