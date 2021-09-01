State of Illinois sends vaccination teams to SIU Carbondale campus

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The State of Illinois is sending a team of community vaccinators to Southern Illinois University Carbondale (SIU-C) to help the education system meet the vaccine mandate.

“Vaccination remains the most important tool we have to keep people safe and out of the hospital, and I’m committed to making the free COVID-19 vaccine as accessible as possible,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “My administration is working with the entire Illinois higher education landscape to ensure they have the tools they need to support a healthy campus. I want to thank SIU-C for their leadership in supporting the Carbondale community and bringing this pandemic to an end.”

“We greatly appreciate Gov. Pritzker’s leadership during these tough times and are grateful for the support from the governor’s office and Illinois Department of Public Health,” said SIU Carbondale Chancellor Austin Lane. “Vaccinations are proven to be the best strategy for individuals to protect themselves and others. We have strongly promoted them since March and welcome the opportunity to set up a clinic to help our faculty, staff and students comply with the governor’s vaccination mandate.”

Officials said vaccination teams will be on their way to SIU Carbondale campus starting September 2. Vaccinations clinics will be inside the SIU Student Center. They will offer the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

According to officials, walk-in hours are available for following days:

– Thursday, September 2: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

– Friday, September 3: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

– Tuesday, September 7: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

– Wednesday, September 8: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

– Thursday, September 9: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

– Friday, September 10: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Vaccine requirements are for people who are in high risk settings, including healthcare workers, nursing home employees, all pre-k through 12 teachers and staff, and higher education personnel and students.

Officials said workers and students in applicable settings must receive the first dose of a two-dose vaccination series or a single-dose vaccination by September 5. Workers who are not fully vaccinated must follow a routine testing schedule to help detect cases early and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Testing will also be required a minimum of once per week in school and healthcare facilities.