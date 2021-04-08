State of Illinois: New online sports betting users will now have to register in person

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — If you want to bet on sports, you will now have to register in person.

People who live in Illinois and want to register for a specific app have to sign up at that sportsbook’s casino partner.

New users wanting to sign up for Fan Duel will have to visit their location in Collinsville. For Draft Kings, you must visit Casino Queen in East Saint Louis.

Kevin Hennessy with Fan Duel said Governor Pritzker allowed online registration over recent months because of the pandemic. The new guidelines only impact new users signing up; current users will not see any changes.