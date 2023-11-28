SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With freezing temperatures and snowfall arriving in Central Illinois over Thanksgiving weekend, state authorities are offering tips to help people stay safe and prepared.

“Winter storms can arrive quickly and with little warning,” said Alicia Tate-Nadeau, Director of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS). “Being prepared ensures the safety and well-being of families throughout the season.”

Officials said people should take the following precautions and know the following information before winter weather grows more severe:

How much snow can cause slippery road conditions, what snow squall conditions entail and common precipitation types in Illinois

The impacts of ice storms and the potential for power outages

How quickly hypothermia can set in, how to recognize signs of frostbite, pet safety in cold weather

The difference between a blizzard warning, ice storm warning, winter weather advisory

How to winterize homes, snow shoveling safety and prepare for power outages

People are also advised to keep a winter storm kit in their cars to be prepared for a roadside emergency.

“Each winter season, nearly 29,000 motor vehicles crash in Illinois, producing 4,500 injuries and 80 fatalities,” said Ed Shimon, National Weather Service Central Illinois Warning Coordination Meteorologist. “That is why it is imperative that people plan ahead and prepare for winter weather impacts.”

This kit should include:

Cell phone and chargers

Blankets or sleeping bags

Extra clothes

Jumper cables

Flashlight

Extra batteries

Extra water

High-calorie, non-perishable food

More tips and information can be found in an IEMA guide and websites belonging to the National Weather Service and the State of Illinois.