UPDATE (2:36 p.m.) — More information has been released about the arson at a Peoria Planned Parenthood Wednesday.

According to a United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois press release, 32-year-old Tyler Massengill has been charged with malicious use of fire and an explosive to damage, and attempt to damage, the Planned Parenthood building in Peoria.

Video footage showed a man walking up to Planned Parenthood with a laundry detergent-sized bottle. The man lit a rag on fire on one end of the bottle, smashed a window with an object, then placed the container inside the Planned Parenthood building.

He then quickly left the area on foot.

Law enforcement located Massengill’s vehicle in Sparland, Illinois where Massengill had left the vehicle with a friend, with a request to paint the doors white.

Massengill met with Peoria Police investigators Tuesday and was taken into custody.

The FBI Springfield Office, the Peoria Police Department; and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives all assisted with the investigation.

Jennifer Welch, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Illinois also released the following statement:

We are pleased an arrest has been made in the fire bombing the Peoria Planned Parenthood Health Center on January 15. The damage to the health center is extensive and we are estimating it costing over $1M to rebuild. The repairs will take numerous months before we can reopen stronger than ever. This senseless act of vandalism has robbed the community of access to birth control, cancer screenings, STI testing and treatment, and gender-affirming care as well as medication abortion services. We appreciate the outpouring of support from the community, state, and nation as we continue to meet our patients’ needs through telehealth and at our other 16 health centers across the state. President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Illinois Jennifer Welch

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 32-year-old Tyler Massengill is in custody in relation to an arson at a Planned Parenthood Clinic in Peoria.

According to the FBI, the suspect is facing federal charges.

Peoria police stated that more information will be released later today.

According to the Peoria Fire Department, the fire occurred on Jan. 15 at 11:32 p.m. No one was in Planned Parenthood at the time of the fire, but a firefighter was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

The fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damages.

