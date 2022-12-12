SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Christmas came early for one Chicago-area charity.

Through the Unclaimed Property program, the treasurer’s office gave out $15,328 to Lutheran Social Services of Illinois. 42 properties were combined together to make the donation.

“While we always work hard to give back unclaimed property to the rightful owners or heirs, we make an extra effort at this time of year to return money to non-profits because their generosity, kindness, and caring acts help so many people,” Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs said.

LSSI works in 50 different offices across the state to provide services like foster care, alcohol and drug treatment, mental health services, residential services for people with developmental disabilities and home care services for older adults.

“Any family or individual can appreciate how much receiving unanticipated cash can help, particularly during the holidays, but it’s especially meaningful for nonprofit organizations who use the money to provide critical services,” Mark A. Stutrud, LSSI President and CEO, said.

The Unclaimed Property program holds onto resident’s money and items from dormant bank accounts, insurance claims and rebates and which get turned over to the state after businesses and financial institutions fail to get in contact with their private owners. You can check to see if the treasurer’s office is holding onto your unclaimed property on their website.