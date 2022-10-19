EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are urging drivers to pay attention to the road after an uptick of shoulder accidents on highways.

21 State Police squad cars have been hit this year because drivers didn’t yield to them and move over. Two of those incidents happened within 24 hours of each other: one outside of Chicago early Wednesday morning and another in Effingham Tuesday morning. In addition, two construction workers were killed on the Illinois-Iowa border because a car did not yield to their vehicle.

We talked to a trooper in the same district as the Effingham trooper. He said law enforcement and emergency workers aren’t the only ones who could be in a dangerous situation because of distracted drivers. Civilians could be too.

“You never know what can happen. If you are the one driving, always pay attention,” said Illinois State Trooper Josh Korando. “I’ll just keep saying it over and over again, because we want to get the message out there: if you’re driving and you see flashing lights or hazard lights on the side of the road, make sure you slow down and move over. Let those people out there do their job.”

Korando said drivers, as well as people on the shoulder, should understand that they are not always visible to approaching cars. He added the only sure way to avoid these accidents is to abide by Scott’s Law.