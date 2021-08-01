Trooper hit by drunk driver

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are investigating after a trooper was hit by an intoxicated driver Saturday night on Chicago’s Dan Ryan Expressway.

A press release from ISP says it happened at 11:54 p.m. Saturday on I-94 southbound near 59th Street.

Investigators say a fully marked squad car carrying three troopers was stopped on the side of the road during a traffic stop when three vehicles crashed nearby. Traffic came to a halt after the collision.

The troopers say they got out of the squad car to assist and get the crashed vehicles moved to the right shoulder.

Police say as one trooper was in the lane helping with traffic control, a red Ford going south didn’t yield to the squad car. That’s when the driver’s side rearview mirror on the Ford clipped the left shoulder and upper arm of the trooper, the release says.

The trooper who was hit was taken to a hospital. He has been released.

The news statement identified the driver as Alcantar A. Castellanos, a 33-year-old Chicago man. He is charged with violating Scott’s Law, driving under the influence, illegally transporting alcohol, failure to slow down to avoid a crash, and improper lane usage, according to the release.

ISP says 17 of its squad cars have been hit and 10 troopers have been hurt in Scott’s Law-related crashes.

State police are reminding the public that Scott’s Law requires drivers to move over and slow down when approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with emergency or hazard lights turned on.

“We are halfway through 2021 and we have nearly doubled the number of squad car crashes and personnel injuries related to Scott’s Law violations, compared to this time last year. It is very important that drivers are aware of the dangers faced by our Troopers and continue to make responsible choices when behind the wheel,” stated ISP Director Brendan Kelly. “Scott’s Law crashes and driving while under the influence, are callous crimes and both totally preventable, so we will continue to enforce for the safety and well-being of all of our citizens.”