SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinoisans have more than $157 million in the treasurer’s vault.

Through the unclaimed property program, Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs holds onto items and money turned over to the state. Examples of unclaimed property include unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts, and unused rebate cards.

“It’s often a surprise for people to find out they have an overlooked investment account or final paycheck through no fault of their own,” Frerichs said. “This money and property belong to the people of Illinois. It should be in their pocketbook rather than the state’s safe.”

Here are the estimates for the number of unclaimed properties of by Central Illinois county.

CountyApprox. Number of PropertiesApprox. Monetary Value
Sangamon County 337,180$42.8 million
Champaign County328,140$28.3 million
Macon County169,470$32.4 million
Vermillion County113,000$24.3 million
Mason County19,000$5.4 million.
Menard County14,000$700,000
Christian County41,000$7.1 million
Greene County15,500$372,000
Macoupin County60,700$2.2 million
Montgomery County32,760$326,000
Shelby County18,680$1.1 million
Moultrie County14,300$51,500
Piatt County18,680$3.7 million
DeWitt County21,130$1 million
Ford County15,160$198,400
Fulton County43,240$1.1 million
Coles County67,400$4.3 million
Cumberland County10,140$1.5 million
Douglas County24,180$180,000

Any Illinois resident can visit the treasurer’s website to look up if the state is holding onto their unclaimed property. The treasurer’s office estimates one in four Illinois adults who use their search find unclaimed property and recommends all residents to check biannually.