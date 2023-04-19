SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinoisans have more than $157 million in the treasurer’s vault.

Through the unclaimed property program, Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs holds onto items and money turned over to the state. Examples of unclaimed property include unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts, and unused rebate cards.

“It’s often a surprise for people to find out they have an overlooked investment account or final paycheck through no fault of their own,” Frerichs said. “This money and property belong to the people of Illinois. It should be in their pocketbook rather than the state’s safe.”

Here are the estimates for the number of unclaimed properties of by Central Illinois county.

County Approx. Number of Properties Approx. Monetary Value Sangamon County 337,180 $42.8 million Champaign County 328,140 $28.3 million Macon County 169,470 $32.4 million Vermillion County 113,000 $24.3 million Mason County 19,000 $5.4 million. Menard County 14,000 $700,000 Christian County 41,000 $7.1 million Greene County 15,500 $372,000 Macoupin County 60,700 $2.2 million Montgomery County 32,760 $326,000 Shelby County 18,680 $1.1 million Moultrie County 14,300 $51,500 Piatt County 18,680 $3.7 million DeWitt County 21,130 $1 million Ford County 15,160 $198,400 Fulton County 43,240 $1.1 million Coles County 67,400 $4.3 million Cumberland County 10,140 $1.5 million Douglas County 24,180 $180,000

Any Illinois resident can visit the treasurer’s website to look up if the state is holding onto their unclaimed property. The treasurer’s office estimates one in four Illinois adults who use their search find unclaimed property and recommends all residents to check biannually.