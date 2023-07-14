CHICAGO (WCIA) — More than $1.45 billion is up for grabs this weekend in three Illinois Lottery jackpots.

Mega Millions, Powerball and Lotto all have a drawing either Friday or Saturday night, and some of their jackpots have swelled to amounts that rank in the top 10 of all time.

Mega Millions, which draws on Friday, is at $560 million, the seventh largest jackpot in the game’s history. Even more money is at stake in Saturday’s Powerball drawing: $875 million, also the seventh largest in game history.

The Lotto jackpot is at a comparatively modest $19.4 million, but it’s still the largest Lotto jackpot of the year and the second largest in nearly five years.

Illinois Lottery officials said one Lotto player in Chicago won $55,000 on Thursday for matching five Lotto numbers and adding an Extra Shot. The winning numbers were 19-27-29-33-34-49 and Extra Shot 24.

There are over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the state. All tickets for the three lottery games are $2 a piece with an extra dollar paying for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.