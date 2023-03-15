Iowa and Illinois may disagree on many things, but when it comes to the three most popular dog names, they’re perfectly paired. They also buck national trends together.

Bark, a pet toy company that specializes in subscription services for dogs, pawed through 10 years’ worth of subscriber data and information from 3.2 million dogs in a 2022 survey to determine the most popular dog names in the U.S. The data showed that “Luna” came in at #1 in 35 states, followed by “Bella”, “Max”, “Cooper” and “Daisy”.

“When we analyze the names of dogs by state, the data is surprisingly homogenous,” Bark says in a blog post on their website. “Regardless of region or political leaning, we have commonalities in what we name our pups as Americans, and the most popular name is Luna.”

Hawaii was the only state whose top dog name (“Kona”) wasn’t in the nationwide top three. Illinois and Iowa both went their own way with their top three favorite names – they prefer “Bella”, “Luna” and “Charlie”, in that order.   Bark’s results for each state and the runners up are in the chart below.

StateMost PopularSecondThird
AlabamaBellaMaxCooper
AlaskaBellaWillowBlue
ArizonaLunaBellaBear
ArkansasLunaCooperBella
CaliforniaLunaBellaCharlie
ColoradoLunaCharlieBella
ConnecticutLunaBellaTucker
DelawareLunaFinnBella
FloridaLunaBellaCooper
GeorgiaLunaBellaCharlie
HawaiiKonaBellaCharlie
IdahoLunaCooperDaisy
IllinoisBellaLunaCharlie
IndianaLunaCharlieDaisy
IowaBellaLunaCharlie
KansasCharlieLunaBella
KentuckyLunaCharlieBella
LouisianaLunaCharlieBella
MaineLunaBellaCooper
MarylandLunaCharlieBella
MassachusettsLunaBellaDaisy
MichiganBellaLunaLucy
MinnesotaLunaCharlieNova
MississippiSadieLucyCharlie
MissouriLunaBellaCooper
MontanaLucyBellaCharlie
NebraskaLunaCharlieDaisy
NevadaLunaBellaRocky
New HampshireCharlieCooperLola
New JerseyLunaBellaBailey
New MexicoBalleLunaBailey
New YorkLunaBellaBailey
North CarolinaLunaBellaCharlie
North DakotaBellaBaileyLuna
OhioLunaBellaCharlie
OklahomaLunaCharlieBella
OregonLunaCharlieBella
PennsylvaniaLunaBellaCooper
Rhode IslandMaxLunaBella
South CarolinaLunaCooperBella
South DakotaCharlieLunaLucy
TennesseeLunaBellaBailey
TexasLunaBellaCharlie
UtahLunaCharlieKoda
VermontLunaCooperBuddy
VirginiaLunaBellaLucy
WashingtonLunaBellaCharlie
Washington, D.C.CharlieMaxWinnie
West VirginiaLunaBellaSadie
WisconsinLunaCharlieBella
WyomingDaisyLunaWillow

Bark unearthed other tasty tidbits in their subscriber data, such as the most spoiled pet and Alaska’s surprising top breed. For more canine trivia, click here.  