Iowa and Illinois may disagree on many things, but when it comes to the three most popular dog names, they’re perfectly paired. They also buck national trends together.
Bark, a pet toy company that specializes in subscription services for dogs, pawed through 10 years’ worth of subscriber data and information from 3.2 million dogs in a 2022 survey to determine the most popular dog names in the U.S. The data showed that “Luna” came in at #1 in 35 states, followed by “Bella”, “Max”, “Cooper” and “Daisy”.
“When we analyze the names of dogs by state, the data is surprisingly homogenous,” Bark says in a blog post on their website. “Regardless of region or political leaning, we have commonalities in what we name our pups as Americans, and the most popular name is Luna.”
Hawaii was the only state whose top dog name (“Kona”) wasn’t in the nationwide top three. Illinois and Iowa both went their own way with their top three favorite names – they prefer “Bella”, “Luna” and “Charlie”, in that order. Bark’s results for each state and the runners up are in the chart below.
|State
|Most Popular
|Second
|Third
|Alabama
|Bella
|Max
|Cooper
|Alaska
|Bella
|Willow
|Blue
|Arizona
|Luna
|Bella
|Bear
|Arkansas
|Luna
|Cooper
|Bella
|California
|Luna
|Bella
|Charlie
|Colorado
|Luna
|Charlie
|Bella
|Connecticut
|Luna
|Bella
|Tucker
|Delaware
|Luna
|Finn
|Bella
|Florida
|Luna
|Bella
|Cooper
|Georgia
|Luna
|Bella
|Charlie
|Hawaii
|Kona
|Bella
|Charlie
|Idaho
|Luna
|Cooper
|Daisy
|Illinois
|Bella
|Luna
|Charlie
|Indiana
|Luna
|Charlie
|Daisy
|Iowa
|Bella
|Luna
|Charlie
|Kansas
|Charlie
|Luna
|Bella
|Kentucky
|Luna
|Charlie
|Bella
|Louisiana
|Luna
|Charlie
|Bella
|Maine
|Luna
|Bella
|Cooper
|Maryland
|Luna
|Charlie
|Bella
|Massachusetts
|Luna
|Bella
|Daisy
|Michigan
|Bella
|Luna
|Lucy
|Minnesota
|Luna
|Charlie
|Nova
|Mississippi
|Sadie
|Lucy
|Charlie
|Missouri
|Luna
|Bella
|Cooper
|Montana
|Lucy
|Bella
|Charlie
|Nebraska
|Luna
|Charlie
|Daisy
|Nevada
|Luna
|Bella
|Rocky
|New Hampshire
|Charlie
|Cooper
|Lola
|New Jersey
|Luna
|Bella
|Bailey
|New Mexico
|Balle
|Luna
|Bailey
|New York
|Luna
|Bella
|Bailey
|North Carolina
|Luna
|Bella
|Charlie
|North Dakota
|Bella
|Bailey
|Luna
|Ohio
|Luna
|Bella
|Charlie
|Oklahoma
|Luna
|Charlie
|Bella
|Oregon
|Luna
|Charlie
|Bella
|Pennsylvania
|Luna
|Bella
|Cooper
|Rhode Island
|Max
|Luna
|Bella
|South Carolina
|Luna
|Cooper
|Bella
|South Dakota
|Charlie
|Luna
|Lucy
|Tennessee
|Luna
|Bella
|Bailey
|Texas
|Luna
|Bella
|Charlie
|Utah
|Luna
|Charlie
|Koda
|Vermont
|Luna
|Cooper
|Buddy
|Virginia
|Luna
|Bella
|Lucy
|Washington
|Luna
|Bella
|Charlie
|Washington, D.C.
|Charlie
|Max
|Winnie
|West Virginia
|Luna
|Bella
|Sadie
|Wisconsin
|Luna
|Charlie
|Bella
|Wyoming
|Daisy
|Luna
|Willow
Bark unearthed other tasty tidbits in their subscriber data, such as the most spoiled pet and Alaska’s surprising top breed. For more canine trivia, click here.