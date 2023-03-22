Winners of the 2022 Cream of the Crop Photo Contest gather with Illinois Treasurer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State Treasurer Mike Frerichs is asking Illinois children to submit their agriculture photos for the 11th annual Cream of The Crop Photo Contest.

The photos are to share children’s perspective of agriculture in Illinois in photography.

“Let’s seek photographs to showcase why Illinois is a leader in the agricultural industry with its rich soil, diversity in products, and millions of acres of farmland,” Frerichs said. “We want to encourage students to grab their cameras, get out, and explore the beauty Illinois has to offer.”

There are three age divisions; 8-10, 11-14. and 15-18. Students can submit up to two photos.

The winning photos will be used in marketing material for AgInvest, a program run by the state’s treasurer to help farmers and agribusiness secure low-interest loans. Winners last year also received a scholarship.

More information about the contest can be found on its website. The deadline for entry is June 12.