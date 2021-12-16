State unemployment rate down, jobs up in November

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced on Thursday that the state’s unemployment level decreased while nonfarm payrolls increased in the month of November.

According to data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Illinois’ unemployment rate in November was 5.7%, down 0.3 percentage points from October. The state also added 19,500 nonfarm payrolls in the month of November.

The three industry sectors that saw the largest over-the-month gains in employment were Leisure and Hospitality (+8200), Trade, Transportation and Utilities (+8,200) and Construction (+3,800). The three industry sectors that largest over-the-month decreases in employment were Professional and Business Services (-5,500), Other Services (-200), and Mining (-100).

Compared to a year ago, Illinois’ unemployment rate has declined by 2.4 percentage points and the state has added more than 230,000 jobs, with gains across all major industries except Financial Activities.

“Today’s report reflects the continued positive trajectory of Illinois’ economy,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “IDES remains dedicated to connecting employers and jobseekers to build a stronger workforce across the state. As we head into the new year, we look forward to providing more ways for businesses and workers to connect through innovative resources such as Get Hired Illinois.”