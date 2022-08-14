LEMONT, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people, one of whom is an Illinois State Trooper, are recovering after a crash on a highway near Chicago.

The crash happened on Interstate 355 in the town of Lemont on Friday. State Police officials said the Trooper was making a traffic stop and had his squad car’s lights activated when a pickup truck failed to yield to the Trooper’s car.

The truck hit the rear driver side of the squad car. The Trooper and the driver of the truck, 24-year-old Evan Johnson, were taken to the hospital, but are expected to be ok. The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

Photo courtesy of the Illinois State Police

“ISP Troopers work hard to protect the motoring public on Illinois roadways,” said Captain Jason Bradley, District 15 Commander. “We need the public to avoid putting their lives and the lives of others at risk by making responsible choices when behind the wheel. Always pay attention and move over when you approach a stationary vehicle on the side of the road.”

ISP officials said that 15 of its squad cars have been hit in Scott’s Law violations this year. Scott’s law requires any driver approaching a stationary vehicle with emergency or hazard lights activated to slow down and, if possible, change lanes.