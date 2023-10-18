SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police are targeting vehicle thefts and hijackings and they’re using a state grant to do so.

ISP officials said the agency received a $10 million grant from the Illinois Secretary of State and they’ve been using the money since July. Through September, officials said the ISP conducted 59 missions targeting stolen or hijacked vehicles and related violent crime and had over 1,000 forensic laboratory assignments related to such crime.

“To stop vehicle theft and hijacking crimes, the Illinois State Police utilizes increased patrol presence, air operations support, automated license plate readers, investigations, and forensic services,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.

During those 59 missions, officials said troopers recovered 290 stolen or carjacked vehicles, made 27 arrests and seized nine guns.