BRADLEY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has made another arrest in connection to the murder of Bradley Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic.

Prosecutors believe that 23-year-old Jaron M. Shannon of Kankakee took part in a “straw purchase” of a gun that was used in a Dec. 29 shooting that left Rittmanic dead and Officer Tyler Bailey seriously hurt. This means that Shannon is accused of buying the gun and then giving it to accused killers Darius Sullivan and Xandria Harris, who could not legally purchase a gun themselves.

Shannon was arrested on Thursday and made an initial court appearance on Friday. He was charged with two felony counts of unlawful sale of a firearm and 10 misdemeanor counts of failure to maintain records of a firearm sale. Bond was set at $500,000.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said the gun used in the murder was not the only gun Shannon illegally bought and transferred to others. Rowe said Shannon illegally transferred at least 10 guns, many of which have been used in crimes other than the Dec. 29 shooting.

“I thank the Illinois State Police for continuing to pursue every lead and every offender connected to those tragic events,” Rowe said. “Shannon is the 8th defendant now charged with a connection to that crime. As we continue to pursue justice for Marlene and Tyler, we ask that anyone else with information related to the unlawful possession or sale of a firearm contact local law enforcement before tragedy strikes again.”

Anyone who has information about the shooting or other instances of illegal possession of a gun can contact the Illinois State Police at 815-698-2315 or Crime Stoppers at 815-932-7463.