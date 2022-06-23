SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police will be issuing $2 million in grants to local law enforcement agencies soon in a collaborative effort to reduce and prevent illegal possession and use of guns, gun-related homicides and other violent crimes.

Between 2020 and the end of April, the Illinois State Police stopped more than 88,000 unlawful attempts to obtain a gun through gun eligibility and compliance checks. They’re hoping these grants will expand on that progress and help local agencies’ enforcement operations against people with revoked or suspended FOID cards.

“ISP is now engaged in a firearms enforcement blitz across the state to keep deadly weapons out of the hands of those posing a clear and present danger to themselves or others,” said ISP Director Brendan Kelly. “With grant funding available to local agencies for firearms enforcement, we can have a greater impact on reducing gun violence and protecting our communities.”

Funding for these grants is possible through legislation that Governor Pritzker signed into law providing for specific gun enforcement funding.

“In the past two years, we’ve intercepted countless firearms off of our streets. Even so, we are facing a gun violence epidemic,” Pritzker said. “That means we must utilize every resource at our disposable to prevent the illegal possession and use of firearms before tragedy strikes our communities. With this funding, law enforcement will be equipped with the resources to reduce gun violence and keep Illinoisans safe.”

Any law enforcement agency that conducts gun enforcement operations can become a member of the Violent Crime Intelligence Task Force and is eligible to receive a grant. Grant applications will be available for the entire month of July.