SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police has announced they will be extra vigilant of drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol this holiday season as a part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

The campaign has started and will be underway until Jan. 2.

Illinois Department of Transportation officials said impairment is impairment, whether by alcohol or drugs.

“Driving impaired is illegal and deadly,” IDOT’s Director of Highways Project Implementation Steve Travia said. “All impairing substances will lead you to a DUI if you choose to drive under the influence.”

IDOT historical data has shown for more traffic accident deaths around the holiday season. And this year has been more deadly than last year, with 11 more fatalities for 2023 than in 2022 between Jan. 1 to Dec. 14 for each year.

ISP officials said they will be doing their part to keep roads safe during the holidays.

“We will be conducting roadside safety checks and performing directed patrols focusing on DUI enforcement,” ISP Division of Patrol Deputy Director Col. Christopher Owen said. “We want everyone to be able to enjoy the holidays, and voluntary compliance regarding impaired driving is preferred. Designate a driver, use a ride-share service or call a cab. Don’t let the ISP be your ride, because we won’t be going to your house.”

Some more tips Illinois State Police offered to prevent impaired driving:

Plan ahead. If you’ll be attending a party or going out and intend to drink or use cannabis or any impairing drugs or substances, plan a way to get home.

If you’re assigned to be the designated driver, take that role seriously – your loved ones are relying on you.

Call a cab, order a car through your favorite ride-sharing app, or use your community’s sober ride program if available.

Don’t be afraid to take the keys away and create an alternate plan if you see a friend or family member who is about to drive impaired by alcohol and/or drugs.

Law enforcement across the state will show zero tolerance to impaired and distracted driving, as well as other traffic offenses like not wearing a seatbelt and speeding. More law enforcement will be on patrol for the holidays, funded by federal grants given out by IDOT.