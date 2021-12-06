State Police announce progress in FOID backlog reduction

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois State Police announced they’ve made a significant dent in the backlog of FOID renewals the agency has faced in the last year.

The backlog reached close to 139,000 people in November of 2020, but that number has gone down to just 7,800 today. The ISP said it implemented a streamlined process for FOID renewals and hired more workers to bring that number down.

The ISP also said that it is processing applications in 38 days, well below the 60 days that statutory mandates require.

“The Illinois State Police Firearms Services Bureau is committed to a firearms background check system focused on safety, not bureaucracy,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “We want to make it easy on the good guys and hard on the bad guys. We continue to improve our workflow and these updated numbers show we are definitely headed in the right direction.”