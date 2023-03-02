SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is giving local police departments and law enforcement agencies across the state some help in reducing and preventing illegal possession and use of firearms in violent crime.

State Police are now accepting applications for firearm enforcement grants for Fiscal Year 2024. The grants are meant to help agencies conduct enforcement operations for people whose FOID cards are suspended or revoked, but who are not in compliance with the Firearm Owners Identification Card Act.

In addition, the enforcement details would focus on people who have become the subject of a firearm restraining order, who have been declared a clear and present danger or who have a criminal conviction. Funding will also help agencies enforce the Firearm Concealed Carry Act and Firearm Dealer License Certification Act.

This is the second round of grants State Police are awarding for this purpose. In the first round, meant for Fiscal Year 2023, State Police awarded grants to 30 law enforcement agencies, which used the money to conduct a total of 1,115 firearm enforcement checks and place 472 people into compliance with the Firearm Owners Identification Card Act.

Law enforcement agencies are eligible to receive a grant if they are a member of the Violent Crime Intelligence Task Force. Applications are available through the Illinois Law Enforcement Portal through April 17; agencies needing access to the portal can email ISP.GLO@illinois.edu.