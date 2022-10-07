BRADLEY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police announced on Friday that state troopers have made an additional arrest in connection to the murder of a Bradley Police officer last December.

Xavier Harris, 22 of Bradley, is accused of concealing or aiding Darius Sullivan and Xandria Harris, the two people accused of shooting Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic and Officer Tyler Bailey at the town’s Comfort Inn on Dec. 29, 2021. Rittmanic died from her injuries while Bailey was critically injured.

Xavier Harris is charged with two counts of obstructing justice and two counts of concealing or aiding a fugitive, both of which are class 4 felonies. He is being held at the Jerome Combs Detention Center in Kankakee on a $75,000 bond.

“Today’s charges are the result of our collective commitment to ensure that every individual who aided and assisted in the events of December 29, 2021, are held accountable,” said Kankakee County State’s Attorey Jim Row. “I commend the Illinois State Police for never giving up and for continuing to bring all involved to justice. Including the four offenders charged by Indiana authorities, this defendant is the 7th to be charged overall.”

The Illinois State Police said the investigation into Rittmanic’s death will continue and they will continue to follow up on all leads.