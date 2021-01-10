State Police adopt NAACP’s “Ten Shared Principles” on Police Reform

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Illinois State Police say they’ll be adopting the NAACP’s ten shared principles on police reform. It’s a list of goals that leaders hope will help build mutual trust between officers and the communities they serve.

Champaign County’s NAACP Chapter President Minnie Pearson said while it was encouraging to her to see police embrace these reforms, but she also wants to see solid action from state and local police, as well as the rest of the community.

Some reforms include quarterly racial-bias training, a larger emphasis on de-escalation training, offering more mental health resources for officers on the job and increasing diversity in their command staff.

Pearson said taking these steps and more can help move communities and their relationship with police forward.

“We want to see corrections, we absolutely will not accept anything less, but we are willing to work with all of our police officers,” Pearson said.

She said it’s also an encouraging sign from state police to adopt these principles because it provides a reform model for other local police forces to follow. She also explained while these reforms won’t transform things overnight, but for law enforcement, it’s worth pursuing in order to establish a healthier relationship with the communities they serve.