SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A new rule for stores that sell alcohol is helping clearly differentiate cobranded products.

The Illinois Liquor Control Commission announced a new rule Thursday trying to eliminate confusion from co-branded alcoholic drinks.

The commission defines co-branding alcoholic drinks as “any alcoholic beverage containing the same or similar brand name, logo or packaging as a non-alcoholic beverage”.

Larger stores (more than 25000 square feet) who carry co-branded alcoholic beverages are prohibited from putting them next to soft drinks, fruit juices, bottled water, candy, or snack foods portraying cartoons or youth-oriented photos. Smaller stores that sell alcoholic co-branded products also must not display drinks next to their products or have an ILCC sign identifying the product has alcohol.

The ILCC sign to designate co-branded alcoholic drinks

“Mistaking alcoholic beverages for non-alcoholic beverages is especially dangerous for those under the age of 21 and individuals with alcohol use disorders,” Illinois Liquor Control Commission Executive Director Lisa Gardner said. “This emergency rule aims to safeguard public health by preventing product confusion and prohibiting alcoholic beverage marketing that appeals to children.”

The ILCC’s emergency rule expires on October 23.