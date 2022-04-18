CHICAGO (WCIA) — As the pandemic subsides, the State of Illinois is looking to reopen to tourists with a new campaign. The face of that campaign will be Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actress, New York Times best-selling author and Illinois native Jane Lynch.

Governor Pritzker announced the launch of the “Middle of Everything” campaign at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago on Monday. The campaign will highlight Illinois as the center of culture, food, history, architecture, nightlife and natural wonders.

Lynch not only acted in the campaign’s TV ads; she directed them.

“We are thrilled to partner with Illinois’ own Jane Lynch, the perfect ambassador to promote our state, in this new tourism campaign,” Pritzker said. “This campaign is a significant next step to aid our state’s tourism recovery and positions Illinois for future growth and success that our entire state can rally around – helping our economy, boosting tax revenues, and putting people back to work. As tourists gear up for a busy summer travel season, we welcome visitors near and far to find themselves in the middle of everything that Illinois has to offer.”

The ads starring Lynch feature iconic locations throughout Illinois, including the Route 66 Hall of Fame and Museum in Pontiac, Springfield’s Cozy Dog Drive-In and more.

“I loved every minute of working on this project promoting tourism in my home state and I’m so proud to finally see it come to life,” Lynch said. “I am grateful for Gov. Pritzker’s enthusiasm and support for this new Illinois Tourism marketing campaign. We share the same passion for Illinois, its people, its culture, and the wonderful attractions across the state.”

The campaign’s ads will run on TV in eight Midwestern states starting this week and nationally on cable TV starting April 25. The ads will also appear in digital and print media across the country, including billboards and bus signs, and at events like the Chicago Pride Parade and NASCAR’s Enjoy Illinois 300.