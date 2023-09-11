SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is marking a significant anniversary for one of its specialized centers.

The Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center was created in 2003 amidst a national need to improve information sharing and intelligence services specific to Illinois, which itself was in response to 9/11. This September, the STIC marks 20 years of service to Illinois.

“As Governor, there’s nothing more important to me than keeping the people of Illinois safe,” Governor J.B. Pritzker said in a statement. “As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Illinois Statewide Intelligence Center, I commend ISP on their hard work to serve Illinoisans. With the STIC’s advanced technology and intelligence service capabilities, we are prepared to confidently face any potential public safety threat.”

The Division of Criminal Investigation formed the STIC in partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Chiefs of Police and Sheriffs’ Associations, federal law enforcement, and others. Located in Springfield, the STIC is part of a network of more than 80 centers nationwide that provide safety intelligence services to local and national partners across the country.

“Accurate and actionable intelligence about diverse and ever-changing threats to public safety has only increased in recent years,” said Illinois State Director Brendan Kelly. “The Illinois Statewide Intelligence Center is nationally recognized as one of the best fusion centers in the country and is critical resource for law enforcement, first responders, and other partners.”

The STIC has been recognized for its ability to aid in planning and preparedness efforts, warn of potential threats, provide overall situation awareness, and share the current overall threat environment. The National Fusion Center Association named the Illinois STIC the National 2021-2022 Fusion Center of the Year.

The STIC is staffed by members of both state agencies, such as the Illinois Department of Corrections, the Department of Public Health and Illinois State Police, and federal agencies such as the FBI and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.